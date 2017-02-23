More than 400,000 plastic toy frogs recalled

Story highlights More than 400,000 Little Live Pets Lil Frog plastic toys are recalled due to a battery hazard

Moose Toys received 17 reports of hazards including leaking chemicals, battery cap dangers

(CNN) Moose Toys Ltd. has issued a voluntary recall of more than 400,000 Little Live Pets Lil Frog plastic toys due to a battery hazard, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday. The recall includes an additional 17,000 toy frogs sold in Canada.

Because a design defect of the battery may cause chemical and injury hazards, the company issued the recall as a precautionary measure.

"If the batteries cap is removed it can become a projectile and the chemicals can leak posing chemicals and injury hazards," Moose Toys said in an announcement

Moose Toys Lil Frog Lily Pads are being recalled.

Only the Little Live Pets Lil Frog and the Lil Frog Lily Pad, sold in pink, blue and green, are being recalled.

Consumers should look for a manufacture date beneath the product SKU on the frog's lower belly. The recalled products have date codes between WS112016 and WS123216, according to the safety commission website

