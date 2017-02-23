Cheesemaker Sargento expands listeria recall, cuts supplier

Story highlights Sargento Foods ends relationship with supplier over possible listeria contamination

The company had recalled some cheese products earlier this month

(CNN) Sargento Foods Inc. is expanding a recall over its products and has ended its relationship with its supplier over potential listeria contamination of its cheeses.

The company, one of the largest cheesemakers in the United States, recalled several of its products last week over the fears.

"Out of concern for the health and well-being of Sargento consumers, the company has also terminated its relationship with Deutsch Kase Haus, which supplied Sargento with the affected Longhorn Colby cheese," the Plymouth, Wisconsin-based firm said in a statement.

Its products, including Sargento Sliced Colby, Muenster and Pepper Jack, have been taken off the shelves. They were packaged on the same lines as the cheeses recalled last week.

The Sargento statement said that "there have been no confirmed illnesses" from the potentially contaminated packets.

Read More