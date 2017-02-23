Breaking News

Little Tikes recalls 540,000 swings after injuries

By Robert Jimison, CNN

Updated 7:14 PM ET, Thu February 23, 2017

Little Tikes recalled 540,000 toddler swings in February after reports of the swing breaking which resulted in children falling to the ground. The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 39 injuries including 2 broken arms.
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
Nearly 361,000 toddlers were treated in hospitals for injuries caused by falls or tip-overs from 1990 to 2010, according to a study in Academic Pediatrics.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;In February, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/16/health/britax-stroller-recall/index.html&quot;&gt;Britax recalled 676,000 B-Agile and BOB Motion&lt;/a&gt; strollers sold in the United States due to possible fall hazard when used as a travel system. An additional 41,100 strollers were sold in Canada and Mexico. The company had received reports of 26 injuries to children.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;To help avoid injuries, parents should buckle their children into stollers and carriers and make sure they&#39;re seated, avoid hanging items from handles, make sure the stroller or carrier is appropriately sized, lock the stroller when parked and check &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.recalls.gov/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Recalls.gov&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
Nearly 361,000 toddlers were treated in hospitals for injuries caused by falls or tip-overs from 1990 to 2010, according to a study in Academic Pediatrics.

In February, Britax recalled 676,000 B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers sold in the United States due to possible fall hazard when used as a travel system. An additional 41,100 strollers were sold in Canada and Mexico. The company had received reports of 26 injuries to children.

To help avoid injuries, parents should buckle their children into stollers and carriers and make sure they're seated, avoid hanging items from handles, make sure the stroller or carrier is appropriately sized, lock the stroller when parked and check Recalls.gov.
The American Academy of Pediatrics Safe to Sleep Campaign suggests that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/01/health/crib-bumper-deaths-rise/&quot;&gt;no soft bedding -- including bumpers -- be used in cribs&lt;/a&gt;. &lt;br /&gt;They pose a risk of suffocation, strangulation or entrapment. Mattresses should be very firm, and no toys or pillows should be used. Cribs with drop rails also should not be used. The American Academy of Pediatrics offers more guidance on how to choose a safe crib.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
The American Academy of Pediatrics Safe to Sleep Campaign suggests that no soft bedding -- including bumpers -- be used in cribs.
They pose a risk of suffocation, strangulation or entrapment. Mattresses should be very firm, and no toys or pillows should be used. Cribs with drop rails also should not be used. The American Academy of Pediatrics offers more guidance on how to choose a safe crib.
Soft infant and toddler carriers are designed to hold children in an &lt;a href=&quot;http://babywearinginternational.org/what-is-babywearing/safety/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;upright position on a caregiver&#39;s front, back or hip&lt;/a&gt;. The Consumer Product Safety Commission received about 125 reports of incidents involving carriers from January 1, 1999, through July 15, 2013, and implemented &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Newsroom/News-Releases/2014/CPSC-Approves-New-Federal-Safety-Standard-for-Soft-Infant-and-Toddler-Carriers/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;new guidelines&lt;/a&gt; to address Infant falls, structure, fit and position issues and strap issues, stitching and seam issues.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
Soft infant and toddler carriers are designed to hold children in an upright position on a caregiver's front, back or hip. The Consumer Product Safety Commission received about 125 reports of incidents involving carriers from January 1, 1999, through July 15, 2013, and implemented new guidelines to address Infant falls, structure, fit and position issues and strap issues, stitching and seam issues.
Car seats are important to keep kids safe from birth through age 13. To &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.safercar.gov/parents/CarSeats/Car-Seat-Safety.htm?view=full&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;make sure they&#39;re safe&lt;/a&gt;, find the right car seat for your child&#39;s size; make sure it&#39;s installed correctly, whether it&#39;s front-facing or rear-facing; and stay on top of recalls by registering your car seat or look for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www-odi.nhtsa.dot.gov/recalls/childseat.cfm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;recalls from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
Car seats are important to keep kids safe from birth through age 13. To make sure they're safe, find the right car seat for your child's size; make sure it's installed correctly, whether it's front-facing or rear-facing; and stay on top of recalls by registering your car seat or look for recalls from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Changing tables, like all large furniture items, should be &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.healthychildren.org/English/safety-prevention/at-home/Pages/Preventing-Furniture-and-TV-Tip-Overs.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;anchored to walls to prevent tipping&lt;/a&gt;. The American Academy of Pediatrics urges parents to &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.healthychildren.org/English/safety-prevention/at-home/Pages/Changing-Table-Safety.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;never step away from a baby on a changing table&lt;/a&gt;, even if the child is buckled or seems too young to roll.
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
Changing tables, like all large furniture items, should be anchored to walls to prevent tipping. The American Academy of Pediatrics urges parents to never step away from a baby on a changing table, even if the child is buckled or seems too young to roll.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.healthychildren.org/English/safety-prevention/at-home/Pages/Baby-Walkers-A-Dangerous-Choice.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;called for a ban on the manufacture and sale of baby walkers&lt;/a&gt; with wheels because children can roll down stairs and become injured. They can also roll into pools or other water and get closer to items that will burn or poison them.
Photos: Baby products aren't always safe
The American Academy of Pediatrics has called for a ban on the manufacture and sale of baby walkers with wheels because children can roll down stairs and become injured. They can also roll into pools or other water and get closer to items that will burn or poison them.
Story highlights

  • Little Tikes' 2-in-1 Snug 'n Secure Swing in pink is being recalled
  • There were 140 reports of the swing breaking, including 39 injuries to children

(CNN)Little Tikes is voluntarily recalling 540,000 toddler swings after 140 reports of the swing breaking, posing a fall hazard. There have been 39 reports of injuries, including two children with broken arms.

On Thursday, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug 'n Secure pink toddler swings.
The recall includes swings manufactured in the United States from November 2009 through May 2014 with model number 615573 molded on the back of the seat.
    According to the announcement, affected swings were purchased at Walmart, Toys "R" Us and other stores nationwide and online. Further information can be found at CPSC.gov/recalls or on the Little Tikes recall website.
    The Ohio-based company received about 140 reports of the swing's seat breaking and reports of minor injuries. The announcement says "the plastic seat can crack or break, posing a fall hazard."
    Parents should stop using the swing immediately and contact the company to receive a credit toward another Little Tikes product.
    If your model meets the recall requirement, contact Little Tikes at 888-284-1903 or visit www.littletikes.com and click on Product Recalls under the At Your Service menu for more information.