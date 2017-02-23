Breaking News

'Crucial step forward' in the search to cure the common cold

By Sarah Karacs, CNN

Updated 8:46 AM ET, Thu February 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Common colds are the main reason that children miss school,&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cdc.gov/features/rhinoviruses/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention&lt;/a&gt;. Most people recover within seven to 10 days, but children are likely to experience more colds than adults. Check out &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/23/health/cold-flu-survival-guide/&quot;&gt;the ultimate cold and flu survival guide&lt;/a&gt;, and click through to learn more about other common childhood illnesses:
Photos: Common childhood illnesses
Common colds are the main reason that children miss school, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people recover within seven to 10 days, but children are likely to experience more colds than adults. Check out the ultimate cold and flu survival guide, and click through to learn more about other common childhood illnesses:
Hide Caption
1 of 11
Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, is a respiratory virus that infects the lungs and breathing passages, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cdc.gov/rsv/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the CDC&lt;/a&gt;. It&#39;s a mild, cold-like illness for most healthy people, but can be dangerous for infants and a cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia. It can spread through coughing and sneezing and can survive on hard surfaces, such as crib rails, for hours.
Photos: Common childhood illnesses
Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, is a respiratory virus that infects the lungs and breathing passages, according to the CDC. It's a mild, cold-like illness for most healthy people, but can be dangerous for infants and a cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia. It can spread through coughing and sneezing and can survive on hard surfaces, such as crib rails, for hours.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Ear infections can be caused by viruses or bacteria, and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/05/21/health/antibiotics-virus-bacteria/&quot;&gt;they shouldn&#39;t always be treated with antibiotics&lt;/a&gt;. In fact, one study found that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2010/HEALTH/11/16/antibiotics.ear.infections/&quot;&gt;antibiotics do little to speed recovery&lt;/a&gt; while increasing risk of other side effects.
Photos: Common childhood illnesses
Ear infections can be caused by viruses or bacteria, and they shouldn't always be treated with antibiotics. In fact, one study found that antibiotics do little to speed recovery while increasing risk of other side effects.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Croup is caused by a virus and causes swelling in the trachea and larynx. It&#39;s&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.aafp.org/afp/2004/0201/p541.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; most common in children 1 to 3&lt;/a&gt;, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians, and can be spread through coughing, sneezing, through unwashed hands, shared toys or utensils. Among symptoms, it&#39;s known for a barking cough.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Common childhood illnesses
Croup is caused by a virus and causes swelling in the trachea and larynx. It's most common in children 1 to 3, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians, and can be spread through coughing, sneezing, through unwashed hands, shared toys or utensils. Among symptoms, it's known for a barking cough.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
Hand, foot and mouth is a viral illness common among children younger than 5, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cdc.gov/hand-foot-mouth/about/signs-symptoms.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the CDC&lt;/a&gt;. Symptoms include a fever and sores in the mouth, as well as a rash that may develop on the hands, feet and other parts of the body. The best ways to prevent it are washing hands, avoiding contact or sharing utensils and other items with those who are ill.
Photos: Common childhood illnesses
Hand, foot and mouth is a viral illness common among children younger than 5, according to the CDC. Symptoms include a fever and sores in the mouth, as well as a rash that may develop on the hands, feet and other parts of the body. The best ways to prevent it are washing hands, avoiding contact or sharing utensils and other items with those who are ill.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
Conjunctivitis, often called pink eye, can be caused by viruses, bacteria or allergens, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cdc.gov/conjunctivitis/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the CDC&lt;/a&gt;. It can cause redness of one or both eyes, tearing, discharge and itching. It might be treated with antibiotics.
Photos: Common childhood illnesses
Conjunctivitis, often called pink eye, can be caused by viruses, bacteria or allergens, according to the CDC. It can cause redness of one or both eyes, tearing, discharge and itching. It might be treated with antibiotics.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Fifth disease is a mild rash caused by parvovirus B19, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cdc.gov/parvovirusb19/fifth-disease.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the CDC&lt;/a&gt;. It&#39;s sometimes called &quot;slapped cheek&quot; disease because of a red rash on the face. It&#39;s often spread by coughing and sneezing. It&#39;s most contagious before the rash appears, when its symptoms are similar to a cold.
Photos: Common childhood illnesses
Fifth disease is a mild rash caused by parvovirus B19, according to the CDC. It's sometimes called "slapped cheek" disease because of a red rash on the face. It's often spread by coughing and sneezing. It's most contagious before the rash appears, when its symptoms are similar to a cold.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
Symptoms of rotavirus include severe, watery diarrhea, often with vomiting, fever and abdominal pain, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vpd-vac/rotavirus/default.htm?s_cid=cs_074&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the CDC&lt;/a&gt;. There are two rotavirus vaccines available in the United States for infants.
Photos: Common childhood illnesses
Symptoms of rotavirus include severe, watery diarrhea, often with vomiting, fever and abdominal pain, according to the CDC. There are two rotavirus vaccines available in the United States for infants.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Strep throat is an infection caused by Group A Streptococcus. It&#39;s more common in children than in adults, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cdc.gov/Features/StrepThroat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the CDC&lt;/a&gt;, and its common symptoms are a sore throat, fever, red, swollen tonsils, sometimes with white patches and tiny red spots on the back of the roof of the mouth. It is treated with antibiotics.
Photos: Common childhood illnesses
Strep throat is an infection caused by Group A Streptococcus. It's more common in children than in adults, according to the CDC, and its common symptoms are a sore throat, fever, red, swollen tonsils, sometimes with white patches and tiny red spots on the back of the roof of the mouth. It is treated with antibiotics.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Scarlet fever is a bacterial infection caused by group A Streptococcus. A common symptom is a rough, red rash, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cdc.gov/Features/ScarletFever/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the CDC&lt;/a&gt;. It&#39;s usually a mild illness and treatable with antibiotics. It usually affects children between 5 and 12, although anyone can get it.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Common childhood illnesses
Scarlet fever is a bacterial infection caused by group A Streptococcus. A common symptom is a rough, red rash, according to the CDC. It's usually a mild illness and treatable with antibiotics. It usually affects children between 5 and 12, although anyone can get it.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Impetigo is a skin infection caused by group A Streptococcus. It starts as a discolored pimple, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nationwidechildrens.org/impetigo&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to Nationwide Children&#39;s Hospital&lt;/a&gt;, and small blisters or scabs form and break. A doctor might treat it with antibiotic ointment.
Photos: Common childhood illnesses
Impetigo is a skin infection caused by group A Streptococcus. It starts as a discolored pimple, according to Nationwide Children's Hospital, and small blisters or scabs form and break. A doctor might treat it with antibiotic ointment.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
01.childhood-illness-cold02.childhood-illness.rsv03.childhood-illness.ear-infection04.childhood-illness.croup05.childhood-illness.hand-foot-and-mouth.shutterstock_30880699106.childhood-illness.pinkeye07.childhood-illness.fifth-disease08.childhood-illness.Rotavirus09.childhood-illness.strepthroat10 Common childhood illnesses scarlet feaver11.childhood-illness.Impetigo

Story highlights

  • Scientists say they have a new understanding of how the common cold spreads
  • New drugs that could cure the virus are on the horizon, say the researchers

(CNN)Scientists say they are one step closer to cracking the genetic "enigma" code behind the common cold.

The researchers believe the new insight could help find a cure.
New antiviral drugs that disrupt how a virus replicates itself could be designed within the next ten years, according to research published in Thursday's Nature Communications.

    Stopping replication

    The new research investigated how the genetic material of the human parechovirus, which belongs to the same family as the common cold, is packaged when it replicates itself.
    Read More
    Using mathematical modeling and previous research, researchers found evidence to suggest the virus relies on multiple dispersed sites across the genome that work together using a 'hidden code' for the virus to then replicate and assemble itself.
    Eat more fruit and veg for a longer life, researchers say
    Can more fruit and veg make you live longer?
    What's more, this gene coding is conserved across different viruses in the same family, meaning it is unlikely to mutate and change, or be altered.
    The picornavirus family includes the common cold, alongside polio and hand foot and mouth disease.
    "(The multiple sites) act together in a cooperative way to enable efficient virus formation," said Professor Reidun Twarock, a mathematical biologist at the University of York who led the research.
    This new understanding of how the virus spreads could pave the way to making viruses belonging to the Picornavirus family less infectious, by interfering with this newly discovered internal coding and preventing them from replicating, according to the team behind the research at the Universities of York, Leeds, and Helsinki.
    Eight foods to superpower your immune system
    Eight foods to superpower your immune system
    Professor Peter Stockley at the University of Leeds said: "The coding works like the cogwheels in a Swiss watch. We now need a drug that has the same effect as pouring sand into the watch; every part of the viral mechanism could be disabled."
    The findings debunk Twarock's previous assumption that this replication process happens in one specific area in the virus' genome.
    "The common cold infects more than two billion people annually, making it one of the most successful viral pathogens, so we are excited to make this crucial step forward," said Twarock in a statement.

    Many more codes to break

    Some cold water has been poured on the researchers excitement, with experts questioning the extent to which the findings can bring about a cure for the common cold.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    "There is not one common cold virus, there are many, many different types of cold virus," said Dr John Tregoning, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Medicine, Imperial College London who was not involved in the research.
    Tregoning added that the virus being studied came low on the list of viruses that caused respiratory diseases like colds, having less impact than influenza, rhinovirus, RSV or parainfluenza.
    "Even treating this one virus may not greatly reduce the overall burden of common colds," he said.