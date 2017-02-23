Breaking News

Augusta National is synonymous with azaleas. The flowers provide the perfect backdrop to the world famous course, which hosts the Masters every year, adding a dazzling brush of color to proceedings. But they could be absent when golf&#39;s first major begins on April 6.
Augusta National is synonymous with azaleas. The flowers provide the perfect backdrop to the world famous course, which hosts the Masters every year, adding a dazzling brush of color to proceedings. But they could be absent when golf's first major begins on April 6.
Spring has arrived in Georgia and the unseasonably warm weather has prompted the azaleas to bloom early. With six weeks still to go until the Masters, there could be a splash less color when the world&#39;s best golfers tee it up.
Spring has arrived in Georgia and the unseasonably warm weather has prompted the azaleas to bloom early. With six weeks still to go until the Masters, there could be a splash less color when the world's best golfers tee it up.
Many of those memorable Masters moments have been framed by the dazzling display the azaleas provide. Rory McIlroy&#39;s capitulation in the 2011 tournament, when his four-shot lead on the final day evaporated in the space of three holes, led him deep into azalea territory.
Many of those memorable Masters moments have been framed by the dazzling display the azaleas provide. Rory McIlroy's capitulation in the 2011 tournament, when his four-shot lead on the final day evaporated in the space of three holes, led him deep into azalea territory.
Temperatures have been peaking into the mid-80s and the warm weather in Georgia is set to continue for another 10 days at least.
Temperatures have been peaking into the mid-80s and the warm weather in Georgia is set to continue for another 10 days at least.
Even if the azaleas have gone beyond by the time the Masters starts, the course will still be in immaculate condition. English golfer Ian Poulter once said of Augusta: &quot;It&#39;s like being in the most perfect picture that has ever been painted.&quot;
Even if the azaleas have gone beyond by the time the Masters starts, the course will still be in immaculate condition. English golfer Ian Poulter once said of Augusta: "It's like being in the most perfect picture that has ever been painted."
(CNN)The azaleas at Augusta National are as much a part of the Masters as green jackets and Amen Corner.

Indeed it's one of golf's most glorious sights -- great swathes of one of the world's most famous courses bedecked in a dazzling array of colors.
But that beautiful backdrop to the year's first major could look a little barren this time around, due to an unseasonal stint of warm weather in Georgia.
    Spring's early arrival has seen temperatures regularly peaking into the mid-80s Fahrenheit in Augusta, and the flowers have bloomed early.
    A reporter at the local Augusta Chronicle offered up some pictorial evidence of this potential blow to Augusta's aesthetics.
    The tournament isn't due to start for another six weeks, on April 6, but the warm weather is predicted to continue for the next 10 days at least.
    All of which means there could be a little less color around the greens and fairways by the time defending champion Danny Willett, from England, tees it up.
    And as for the rumors that Augusta National uses ice to try and delay the flowers' blooming -- that has been debunked more times than there are bunkers on the course.
    But even if the azaleas aren't at their best, the course will still be in pristine condition. As English golfer Ian Poulter once said: "It's like being in the most perfect picture that has ever been painted."