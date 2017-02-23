Claudio Ranieri sacked nine months after Premier League title

Story highlights Decision provoked shocked and angry comments online

Ranieri was considered the most successful Leicester City manager ever

(CNN) Leicester City Football Club has sacked manager Claudio Ranieri less than nine months after winning the Premier League title.

Ranieri, who became the team's manager in July 2015, steered the club to one of the most unlikely success stories in sports history. The team won the league title after starting the season with 5,000-to-1 odds to do so.

"Domestic results in the current campaign have placed the club's Premier League status under threat and the Board reluctantly feels that a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the Club's greatest interest," the club said in a statement.

Ranieri was awarded The Best FIFA Men's Coach award last month for leading the Foxes to the title.

From defending champion to relegation zone FC Nürnberg - The Bundesliga, 1968-69 Hapoel Tel Aviv - The Israeli Premier League, 1988-89 Herfølge Boldklub - Danish Superliga, 1999-2000 Fluminese - Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, 2013

"This has been the most difficult decision we have had to make in nearly seven years since (Thailand-based) King Power took ownership of Leicester City," the club's vice chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, said.

