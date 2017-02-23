Claudio Ranieri sacked nine months after Premier League title

(CNN) Leicester City Football Club has sacked manager Claudio Ranieri less than nine months after winning the English Premier League title.

Ranieri, who was appointed in July 2015, steered the club to one of the most unlikely success stories in sports history. The team won the league title for the first time since its 1884 formation after starting the season with 5,000-to-1 odds to do so.

From defending champion to relegation zone FC Nürnberg - The Bundesliga, 1968-69 Hapoel Tel Aviv - The Israeli Premier League, 1988-89 Herfølge Boldklub - Danish Superliga, 1999-2000 Fluminese - Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, 2013

Ranieri was awarded The Best FIFA Men's Coach award last month for leading the Foxes to the title. Three weeks before his sacking, the club released a statement declaring its "unwavering support" for the 65-year-old Italian.

"This has been the most difficult decision we have had to make in nearly seven years since (Thailand-based) King Power took ownership of Leicester City," the club's vice chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, said Thursday.

"But we are duty-bound to put the Club's long-term interests above all sense of personal sentiment, no matter how strong that might be."

JUST WATCHED Leicester City: 'Ranieri did the impossible' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Leicester City: 'Ranieri did the impossible' 02:04

The Foxes' Cinderella story hasn't carried over into this season . Right now, the team is only a point away from the drop zone, which would see the club relegated to a lower league next season.

It would be the first time a defending champion dropped out of England's top league since Manchester City 79 years ago.

Ranieri's sacking sent reverberations through the football world, drawing strong condemnation across the board from fans to rival managers.

A tribute to Ranieri posted to Instagram by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho had more than 100,000 likes in three hours.

"CHAMPION OF ENGLAND and FIFA MANAGER OF THE YEAR sacked... keep smiling AMICO. Nobody can delete the history you wrote," the post read.

CHAMPION OF ENGLAND and FIFA MANAGER of THE YEAR⚽️.sacked. Thats the new football claudio.keep smiling AMICO😀.nobody can delete the history you wrote.👏👏👏👏 A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho) on Feb 23, 2017 at 3:18pm PST

Ex-Manchester United and England defender turned TV pundit Rio Ferdinand expressed shock, while former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen called it a "total and utter disgrace."

"I've lost a lot of love for the beautiful game today. The players and fans of Leicester have been massively let down," Owen tweeted.

Just seen Ranieri news. Shocked after last night display! Wins the league & still not afforded the time to fight for safety. Unreal scenes! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) February 23, 2017

I've lost a lot of love for the beautiful game today. The players and fans of Leicester have been massively let down. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) February 23, 2017

Winning the Premier League the " New Poisoned Chalice "



Conte sacked next season!! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 23, 2017

Gary Lineker, a former England national team captain and Leicester's most prominent ex-player, called the move "inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad."

After all that Claudio Ranieri has done for Leicester City, to sack him now is inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2017

Leicester City said its board will now start looking for a replacement and will make no further comment until that process is complete.