Story highlights 26 arrested in protests

Hundreds of demonstrators take to Paris streets

(CNN) Hundreds of students on Thursday blockaded the entrances to their schools in Paris, demanding justice for a young black man who was allegedly raped by French police earlier this month.

Student protesters barricaded the entryways of at least 16 schools, using trash cans. A dozen more were partially blocked, the Paris Board of Education said.

At the Lycée Charlemagne and Lycée Dorian, doorways were papered with signs reading: "No justice, no peace" and "F*** the police."

The demonstration is the latest in a string of anti-police protests that have swept Paris, and its northern suburbs, since a 22-year-old black man, known publicly as Théo, was purportedly raped with a police baton during a February 2 arrest.

The incident, which took place in an area north of the capital with a large immigrant population, has ignited simmering tensions between minorities and the police.

