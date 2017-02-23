Story highlights 26 arrested in protests on Thursday

Hundreds of demonstrators take to Paris streets

(CNN) Hundreds of students blockaded the entrances to their schools in Paris Thursday, demanding justice for a young black man who was allegedly raped by French police earlier this month.

Student protesters barricaded the entryways of at least 16 schools with trashcans. A dozen more were partially blocked, the Paris Board of Education said.

At the Lycée Charlemagne and Lycée Dorian, doorways were papered with signs reading: "No justice, no peace" and "F*** the police."

The demonstration is the latest in a string of anti-police protests that have swept Paris, and its northern suburbs, since a 22-year-old black man, known publicly as Théo, was purportedly raped with a police baton during a February 2 arrest.

The incident, which took place in an area north of the capital with a large immigrant population, has ignited simmering tensions between French minorities and the police.

