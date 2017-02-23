Wendy Williams is keeping 50 lbs off

Breaking News

Talk show host Wendy Williams lost 50 lbs over three years and said in February 2017 that she is keeping the weight off.
Lil&#39; Kim, left, at a 2003 BET event, has stirred controversy over her changing appearance in the past, but these days she&#39;s unrecognizable -- and people are talking.
If you know Chris Hemsworth as the mighty Thor -- at left in 2011 -- his diminished size and scraggly face for the upcoming film &quot;In the Heart of the Sea&quot; might come as a shock. Hemsworth &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/chrishemsworth/status/668417450946375680/photo/1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tweeted the photo on the right Sunday&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;Just tried a new diet/training program called &#39;Lost At Sea.&#39; Wouldn&#39;t recommend it,&quot; he wrote.
&quot;Roseanne&quot; star John Goodman is known for his burly frame in addition to his acting chops. Goodman has slimmed down noticeably, as was evident at a screening of &quot;Trumbo&quot; in October. The photo on the left was snapped just a year earlier at a showing of &quot;The Gambler.&quot;
Shonda Rhimes, creator and producer of such hit shows as &quot;Grey&#39;s Anatomy,&quot; &quot;Scandal&quot; and &quot;How to Get Away with Murder,&quot; has undergone quite a transformation. She credits diet and exercise for her loss of more than 100 pounds.
Melissa McCarthy has been shedding weight, and she told Gayle King on &quot;CBS This Morning&quot; that she simply stopped stressing over it. &quot;I feel amazing ... and I finally said, &#39;Oh, for God&#39;s sake, stop worrying about it,&#39; and it may be the best thing I&#39;ve ever done,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.eonline.com/news/662747/melissa-mccarthy-reveals-weight-loss-secret-after-showing-slimmer-figure-and-it-sounds-pretty-easy&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;she said.&lt;/a&gt;
Filmmaker Kevin Smith in 2008, left, and in 2015. The director of &quot;Clerks&quot; and other movies tweeted last June that he has lost 85 pounds. His secret? Walking 5 miles every day and giving up sugary drinks.
Matthew Lewis, who starred as the shy and unassuming Neville Longbottom in the &quot;Harry Potter&quot; movies, has grown into a strapping young man. He buffed up for roles as a soldier in &quot;Bluestone 42&quot; and an athlete in &quot;Me Before You.&quot;
Penn Jillette&lt;a href=&quot;http://greatideas.people.com/2015/04/08/penn-jillette-weight-loss-las-vegas-home/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; told People magazine &lt;/a&gt;there was no magic involved in his weight loss from 330 to 225 pounds. The performer, who is half of the illusionist act Penn &amp;amp; Teller, just changed his eating habits to shed 105 pounds and get his high blood pressure under control.
Oh baby you! Rapper/DJ Biz Markie &lt;a href=&quot;http://theboombox.com/happy-birthday-biz-markie/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;celebrated his 51st birthday in better health&lt;/a&gt; on April 8 after shedding 140 pounds. He was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes a few years ago and &lt;a href=&quot;http://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/biz-markie-lost-140-pounds-wanted-live/story?id=27054146&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said he changed his diet and shaped up in an attempt to get off of some of his diabetes medications. &lt;/a&gt;
Singer Sam Smith is looking svelte these days (at left, arriving at an event March 14) and has credited nutritionist and author Amelia Freer with helping him change his diet and look.
Actress Uma Thurman had some doing double-takes at the premiere for &quot;The Slap&quot; on Monday, February 9. The actress, 44, plays a TV writer in the U.S. update of the Australian show.
The transformation of Zach Galifianakis continued January 25 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the actor was barely recognizable from years past. What a difference some pounds and some facial hair can make. He first started slimming down in 2013, &lt;a href=&quot;http://teamcoco.com/video/zach-galifianakis-drinking&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;when he decided to stop drinking. &lt;/a&gt;
Kirstie Alley set out to lose 30 pounds in 2014, but she went above and beyond and lost 50. Alley, a paid spokeswoman for Jenny Craig, used the weight loss program to slim down over the past year. Although her size has fluctuated in the past, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.today.com/health/kirstie-alley-talks-50-pound-weight-loss-time-its-different-1D80404553&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Alley assured &quot;Today&#39;s&quot; Matt Lauer&lt;/a&gt; on January 5 that &quot;This time, it&#39;s different.&quot;
When Renee Zellweger arrived at the 2014 Elle Women in Hollywood awards October 20, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-2801157/renee-zellweger-looks-drastically-different-elle-event.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;some people said they couldn&#39;t&lt;/a&gt; recognize her. Perhaps that&#39;s because the &quot;Bridget Jones&quot; star has spent less time in the public eye recently; her last film credit was in 2010. That should change soon: Zellweger&#39;s next film, &quot;The Whole Truth,&quot; is due in 2015.
Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott proved she can still work it as she flaunted a slimmed-down figure in October at the launch of designer Alexander Wang&#39;s line for H&amp;amp;M. Apparently, &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2011/06/24/missy-elliott-graves-disease-didnt-slow-me-down/&quot;&gt;an autoimmune disorder&lt;/a&gt; is not slowing down the &quot;supa dupa fly&quot; producer, who &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/MissyElliott/status/522950487306674177&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tweeted a picture &lt;/a&gt;of herself in a workout cap that reads &quot;You Can&#39;t Workout With Us&quot; after performing at the runway show.
&quot;#RichKids of Beverly Hills&quot; star E.J. Johnson lost 50 pounds in five weeks after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/article/e-j-johnson-undergoes-weight-loss-surgery&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; In September, he told People&lt;/a&gt; he is not setting a specific number in terms of his goal for weight loss.
Tom Arnold has lost about 90 pounds since his first child was born in 2013, and he was looking quite thin at the 2014 South by Southwest festival. He&#39;d actually lost the same amount of weight before but regained it when he didn&#39;t maintain healthier habits. After his son was born, he knew he needed to make a lasting change. &quot;I saw that little baby, and I thought, &#39;I gotta stay alive for as long as possible,&#39; &quot; Arnold said. &quot;That&#39;s a lifelong commitment.&quot;
Jessica Simpson showed off a supersvelte look in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-apbPOVGrM&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a Weight Watchers ad &lt;/a&gt;released in February 2014. &quot;I was so insecure -- I couldn&#39;t even believe what I weighed,&quot; Simpson told &quot;Good Morning America.&quot; The singer/fashion mogul says she is feeling better than ever since giving birth to her second child.
Christina Aguilera turned heads on the American Music Awards&#39; red carpet for two years in a row. At the awards ceremony in 2013, Aguilera surprised onlookers by arriving in a skin-tight white gown with revealing cutouts, displaying a much different look than her voluptuous appearance at the 2012 event.
Story highlights

  • Williams revealed her weight loss last year
  • She said she's now eating healthier

(CNN)Wendy Williams is not the woman she used to be -- and she's not going back.

The talk show host has shed 50 lbs and recently told E! that she's keeping the weight off.
"I did it on my own and I love it because I no longer have to do that fight with clothing," Williams said.
    Being larger and worrying about how she might look in clothing are things that "get in the way of being a good host for the people," she said.
    In October, Williams shared with fans during a post-show segment that she lost the weight over a three-year period.
    "This is as good as it's going to get," she told E!. "I'm not gonna fight my body anymore, I've lost the weight, I feel fantastic."
    Williams said she's maintaining her weight loss by eating better and not skipping breakfast.
    "I've learned to be extremely healthy regarding morning eating," she said. "I was doing it all wrong before."