Nick Cannon is a dad again

He said the pregnancy was planned

(CNN) Nick Cannon has welcomed another baby.

The former "America's Got Talent" host posted a photo on Instagram of him cradling his new son Golden "Sagon" Cannon by ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.

"Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning," wrote Cannon in the caption. No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden "Sagon" Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened."

It's a second son for Cannon who has five-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

In December he told Power 106 Los Angeles during an interview that the new baby was planned.

