'Nashville' strikes a sad chord with heartbreaking episode

(CNN) Warning: This story contains major spoilers about the latest episode of CMT's "Nashville."

Connie Britton has taken her final bow on "Nashville."

The actress was killed off the show in Thursday's episode, bringing an end to the story of country star Rayna James, a role she has played for five seasons.

"Playing Rayna has been a privilege and a deeply enriching experience for me," Britton said in a statement to CNN. "I am going to miss her grace, tenacity and feistiness. And I'm forever grateful and indebted to our unbelievably talented cast and crew, and to the Nashville community amongst whom I have had the honor to work."

"Nashville" first aired on ABC but was canceled after its fourth season. CMT resurrected the show less than a month later, much to the delight of fans -- who Britton also thanked in her farewell statement.