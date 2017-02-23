Philippines: Duterte critic De Lima arrested on drug-related charges

Story highlights Supporters condemn haste with which Sen. Leila de Lima ordered arrested

De Lima has consistently denied involvement in the illegal drugs trade

Manila, Philippines (CNN) One of the fiercest critics of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Senator Leila de Lima, was arrested Friday morning.

She is accused of having abetted the illegal drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison when she was justice secretary from 2010 to 2015.

Police arrived at the doorstep of her Senate office minutes before 8 a.m. local time, as demonstrators waved banners in her support reading "one for Leila."

"I will go with them voluntarily," de Lima told reporters. "It is my honor to be jailed for what I am fighting for," she added, as her supporters shouted "laban Leila (fight Leila)" in the background.

"If they think that by jailing me, I will turn my back on my principles, they are mistaken. Instead, they have encouraged me more to pursue truth and justice," de Lima said in a statement.