Story highlights Supporters condemn the haste with which Sen. Leila de Lima was arrested

De Lima has consistently denied involvement in the illegal drugs trade

Manila, Philippines (CNN) One of the fiercest critics of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and his bloody crackdown on illegal drugs was arrested Thursday evening on drug-related charges in what supporters say is a politically motivated vendetta.

Sen. Leila de Lima is accused of having abetted the illegal drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison when she was justice secretary from 2010 to 2015.

A judge in the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court on Thursday afternoon found "sufficient probable cause for the issuance of the Warrants of Arrest" against de Lima and two others.

By evening, a team from the Philippine National Police headed to the embattled lawmaker's residence south of the capital, Manila.

"The haste is deplorable," her fellow party members in the Senate said in a statement.