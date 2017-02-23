VX nerve agent used to kill Kim Jong Nam, police say

Story highlights Malaysian police name agent used to kill Kim Jong Nam

VX is the most toxic nerve agent, typically used in chemical warfare

(CNN) The chemical substance used to kill Kim Jong Nam was VX nerve agent, according to a preliminary report by the Chemistry Department of Malaysia, Malaysian police said in a statement Friday.

Nerve agents are the most toxic and fast-acting substance known in chemical warfare -- and VX is the most potent of all of them, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kim, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, died February 13 before he was scheduled to board a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Malaysia.

The Royal Malaysian Police say that two women approached him from behind and wiped his face with some sort of substance.

They were instructed by four North Koreans, who are believed to have returned to Pyongyang, Malaysian Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said at a news conference Wednesday.

