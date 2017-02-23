Malaysia requests Interpol alert to help find North Korean suspects

Story highlights North Korean state media has accused South Korea of making up poison claims

Four North Korean suspects are suspected to have already left the country

(CNN) Malaysia has asked Interpol to put out an alert for four missing North Korean suspects wanted over the death of Kim Jong Nam, police said Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Malaysian Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said police had also formally requested an interview with the North Korean embassy's second secretary, who is wanted for questioning.

Kim, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, died last Monday after a suspected poisoning while on his way to catch a flight to the Chinese territory of Macau from Kuala Lumpur.

North Korea has furiously denied any involvement in Kim's death, publishing a strongly-worded article on Thursday in the country's state media, KCNA.

It quoted a spokesman for the Korean Jurists Committee who said responsibility for Kim's death lay with Malaysia, as he had died on their territory, and criticized the investigation.

Read More