India busts taboos with new sex ed manual

Story highlights Sex education in schools is banned in six Indian states

Many adolescents struggle to access advice on health and sex

New Delhi (CNN) It's okay for a boy to have feelings for another boy. In fact, it's natural, says India's Health Ministry.

It's a groundbreaking and taboo-busting piece of official advice for teens in India, a country which in 2013 reinforced a law which makes homosexual intercourse illegal.

This week, India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched a resource kit that will be used by 160,000 young people in villages and cities all over India.

They are being trained in adolescent health by the ministry and will teach their peers and younger kids in an attempt to revolutionize how teenagers learn about health and sex.

"It's about changing behavior, changing thought and changing lifestyles... if we are successful in doing this, it'll be a huge, huge contribution," said C.K. Mishra, the health secretary, at the launch of the resource kit.

