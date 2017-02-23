Brazil's foreign minister resigns; cites health issues

Story highlights FM Jose Serra tenders resignation to Brazilian President Michel Temer

(CNN) Brazil's Foreign Minister has resigned from his post, citing health problems and upcoming medical treatments as the main reasons.

In a letter to Brazilian President Michel Temer, Foreign Minister Jose Serra said he was "saddened" to be stepping down but said his doctors told him he would need "at least four months" to properly recover.

The letter was handed in personally to Temer on Wednesday, and published by state-run news agency Agencia Brasil.

Serra, 74, a career politician, had been in the job for less than a year.

