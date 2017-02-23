Breaking News

Brazil's foreign minister resigns; cites health issues

By Flora Charner, CNN

Updated 12:18 AM ET, Thu February 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Jose Serra, arriving at the World Conference Center on February 16 in Bonn, Germany. He has since announced his resignation, citing health reasons.
Brazilian Foreign Minister Jose Serra, arriving at the World Conference Center on February 16 in Bonn, Germany. He has since announced his resignation, citing health reasons.

Story highlights

  • FM Jose Serra tenders resignation to Brazilian President Michel Temer
  • Serra had only been on the job for less than a year

(CNN)Brazil's Foreign Minister has resigned from his post, citing health problems and upcoming medical treatments as the main reasons.

In a letter to Brazilian President Michel Temer, Foreign Minister Jose Serra said he was "saddened" to be stepping down but said his doctors told him he would need "at least four months" to properly recover.
The letter was handed in personally to Temer on Wednesday, and published by state-run news agency Agencia Brasil.
    Serra, 74, a career politician, had been in the job for less than a year.
    Why Brazil impeached President Rousseff
    Why Brazil impeached President Rousseff

      JUST WATCHED

      Why Brazil impeached President Rousseff

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Why Brazil impeached President Rousseff 01:06
    He took office after former president Dilma Rousseff was suspended in May last year during the investigation that lead to her impeachment. She was ultimately ousted from office in August 2016.
    Read More
    His political career began in 1995, when he served as Planning Minister for former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso. He's also been senator, governor and mayor of Sao Paulo.
    In 2010, he ran for president but lost against Rousseff, who was elected as Brazil's first female president that year.
    Neither Temer's office, nor the foreign ministry have confirmed who will be replacing Serra.
    Michel Temer: 5 things to know about Brazil's interim leader

    CNNE's Abel Alvarado in Atlanta and Euan McKirdy in Hong Kong contributed to this report.