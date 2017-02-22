Parents charged after opiates found in 8-year-old son's system

Story highlights Parents charged with child endangerment and drug possession

Their child tested positive for heroin, fentanyl and Xanax, police said

(CNN) Two Ohio parents face child endangerment charges after their 8-year-old son was found unresponsive last month with opiates in his system, authorities said.

The couple had called 911 after they noticed the boy had stopped breathing. The incident was not fatal.

Charles Dowdy, 32, and Danielle Simko, 31, are also charged with three counts of drug possession, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office and police in Berea, a suburb of Cleveland. They appeared in court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing.

Emergency responders rushed to the home on January 11 and transported the boy to Southwest General hospital, where staff discovered the presence of opiates in his system, according to Berea Police Department Lieutenant Joe Hedinger.

The child tested positive for opiates and benzos, which were determined to be heroin, fentanyl and Xanax, according to Ryan Miday, a spokesman for Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

