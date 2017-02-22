Story highlights The statue stands outside Cottage Avenue Pentecostal Fellowship in Indianapolis

Pastor: "It's still headless, we haven't gotten it fixed yet"

(CNN) To millions of people, the image of Jesus Christ stands for peace, love, and compassion.

So it's a little startling to see a statue of Jesus outside an Indiana church defaced twice in the past two weeks. Once on a Sunday, even.

The Cottage Avenue Pentecostal Fellowship in Indianapolis installed the concrete statue five years ago after it was donated by the daughter of one of its members. But on the statue's first day in its new home, the church saw a glimpse of the vandalism to come.

The Jesus statue stands outside the Cottage Avenue Pentecostal Fellowship before the vandalism.

"The first time we put it up, they knocked it over," Pastor Brad Flaskamp told CNN. The statue was put back in place and the church thought no more of it for years, he said.

Until two weeks ago, when churchgoers discovered their familiar Jesus in an unfamiliar state. Someone had beheaded the statue.

