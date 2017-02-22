Indiana teen filmed suspect before double homicide, police say

Story highlights Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were found dead last week in Indiana

Police said German had the "presence of mind" to take cell phone video of the suspect

(CNN) One of two Indiana teens found dead on a hiking trail last week had taken cell phone video of a man that police believe is a suspect in their double homicide, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

Liberty "Libby" German, 14, and Abigail "Abby" Williams, 13, were reported missing February 13 after they went on a hike in Delphi Historic Trails in Indiana and did not show up at a designated meet-up time. After an extensive search, their bodies were found the next day along a railroad bridge near Deer Creek.

Indiana State Police circulated this photo of a man who is believed to be a suspect in the double homicide.

Law enforcement agents last week released a grainy photo of a suspect: a white man wearing blue jeans, a blue coat and a hoodie. They are still trying to identify him and have said there may be other suspects.

Police on Wednesday said the source of that photo was a video German had taken on her cell phone.

Officials also released audio of a male voice saying the words "down the hill," in the hopes the public might identify the suspect's voice.

