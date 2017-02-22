(CNN) Donna Warwick wants the vandal, or vandals, who pushed over more than 100 gravestones in a Jewish cemetery over the weekend to know one thing.

She will forgive them.

"It is never too late to say you are sorry. I will wait for that day," she wrote.

Her great grandparents are buried in the cemetery and her mother, Evelyn Lieberman, goes there regularly and leaves rocks on the grave -- a traditional symbol that someone has visited.

"I come here during the holidays and I talk to them," Lieberman told CNN affiliate KSDK . She said she was very close to her grandparents and that her grandfather brought her little presents every day.

In her open letter, Warwick described how Joseph and Rebecca Kappico, known to the family as Zeda and Baba, came to St. Louis seeking a better life.

"In the early 1900's my brave Zeda fled from the Czar and came to the USA. But, as it was too dangerous then for him to get his three young daughters past the guards and the barbed wire barriers, he left them in Russia where they would be safe in the care their grandmother, she wrote. "Years later, when he finally reunited with them in America it was a little sad as at first the girls did not recognize him."

He worked as a junk peddler to support his family and three of his daughters had to work in sweatshops to make ends meet.

Warwick wrote that despite their struggles, her great grandparents had long, happy, lives -- Zeda lived to be 92 and Baba was 100.

You could not destroy their blessed souls

She told the vandals that if they were trying to disturb their eternal rest, they failed.

"You could not destroy their blessed souls and you could not topple their legacy of goodness or for that matter, the goodness of anyone who is buried there. All you could do was something you will someday regret," she wrote.

She'll be there when that day comes.

"I want you to know something. Whenever you do find it in your heart to feel the regret, I will whole heartedly [sic] forgive you. For I know that is what my grandmother would want me to do," she wrote. "So, please come forward and I will help you bury your hate and lead a life that would better honor your own parents, your own grandparents and your own great grandparents who may have struggled and worked hard to try to make a better life for you too."

Ron Glazer went to the Chesed Shel Emeth Society to see if his parents' and grandparents' graves had been vandalized.

Warwick says her cousin was able to visit the cemetery and saw that her Zeda and Baba's gravestones appeared to be undisturbed.

The Chesed Shel Emeth Society is making repairs and has released a list of blocks in the cemetery that were affected . They asked people, who's loved ones are buried in those blocks to call for more information.

Police aren't saying whether the cemetery vandalism is considered a hate crime.