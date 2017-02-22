Story highlights Brooklyn cold case unit investigation leads to arrest in 2005 case

Teen's dismembered body was found at a subway station

Brooklyn, New York (CNN) A man has been arrested in the 2005 death of a 19-year-old whose headless dismembered body was found in a Brooklyn subway tunnel.

Kwauhuru Govan, 38, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder in the death of Rashawn Brazell, the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office said.

Brazell was last seen on Valentine's Day 2005. Three days later, parts of his body were found in a subway station. NYPD officials said, "Partial human remains were found inside of the Nostrand Avenue/Fulton Street Subway station by a NYC Transit worker."

Brazell's head was not recovered.

Acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said, "Today, I am pleased to say that we have solved this cold case, hopefully allowing a small measure of closure for Mr. Brazell's loved ones. Our newly created cold case unit will now work to get justice for homicide victims whose cases remain unsolved."

Read More