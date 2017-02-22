Demi Moore joins the cast of 'Empire'

Story highlights Demi Moore is joining the cast of Fox's hit show "Empire"

Moore is set to play a "take-charge nurse with a mysterious past"

(CNN) Demi Moore is returning to TV for the first time in more than a decade.

The actress is joining the cast of Fox's hit show "Empire."

Moore will make her debut in the Season 3 finale, playing a "take-charge nurse with a mysterious past," Fox says.

But that won't be the last viewers see of her. She's expected to have a recurring role in Season 4.

