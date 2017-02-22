Arkansas town hall crowd erupts at Sen. Tom Cotton

Story highlights A Republican senator faced fierce pushback at a town hall

The crowd was vocally angry throughout the event

(CNN) Sen. Tom Cotton faced an angry crowd Wednesday at a town hall in his home state of Arkansas, as constituents demanded answers on everything from Republicans' plans to repeal Obamacare and build a border wall to funding for PBS.

The event took place at Springdale High School in northwest Arkansas, a pocket of relatively liberal voters in the red state. The venue was at capacity -- police said it held 2,000 people -- and the audience routinely screamed at the senator throughout the event.

Cotton dealt with the kind of face-to-face opposition Republican politicians across the country have seen since President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

Chants of "do your job" and "tax return" permeated throughout the crowd, as did applause for Cotton at times.

Although the event was chaotic throughout, one of the most heated moments came when a woman named Kati McFarland asked Cotton about his support for repealing Obamacare. As Cotton attempted to move on from her question, the crowd erupted in support of McFarland.

