Tillerson crosses the border to rebuild ties with Mexico

Story highlights Tensions in US-Mexico relations are at a high not seen in decades

Trump has railed against Mexico and NAFTA

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives Wednesday in Mexico, formerly one of the more stress-free work trips the top US diplomat could take.

No more.

President Donald Trump's rhetoric and policies have cranked up the tension in US-Mexico relations to a high not seen in decades. He's blamed the country for sending rapists into the US, castigated undocumented immigrants from across the border and blasted Mexico for what he says are unfair trade practices. One of Trump's first actions as president was to order the construction of a wall that he insists Mexico will pay for, despite the country's repeated refusals.

In response, consumers south of the border are boycotting US brands and goods and lawmakers have introduced a bill to stop buying US corn. Mexicans staged massive anti-US protests Sunday, forming human chains along the border where Trump would like to build a wall. And President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled a planned trip to Washington to meet with Trump in apparent frustration.

That's the backdrop as Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly arrive in Mexico for meetings with Peña Nieto, Mexican ministers and military officials. The trip is meant to allow the new US Cabinet members to establish relationships and coordinate on bilateral issues that range from counterterrorism, border security, immigration and trade that amounts to $1.5 billion a day. But the secretaries make their debut under a cloud.

