(CNN) A Department of Housing and Urban Development employee who was fired for an 2016 op-ed he wrote that criticized then-candidate for president Donald Trump says he has no regrets and does not take his dismissal personally.

In Republican consultant Shermichael Singleton's op-ed for The Hill , he criticized Trump's rhetoric about African-Americans during the campaign.

"Donald Trump portrays our inner cities is as if they are the ailments of American society and should be exterminated and swiftly removed," Singleton wrote in the op-ed. "He never mentions the many hardworking, good and honest people who are simply trying the best they can to achieve their share of the American dream."

After the election, the 26-year-old worked with Ben Carson during his confirmation process to become HUD secretary. Singleton then joined the department as a senior adviser.

"I was disappointed," Singleton told CNN's Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight." "I said, OK, look, you can either be upset about this and do nothing or be a grown-up and say it's OK. You're American, there are still things you can do to continue to help the administration move forward."

