Melania Trump drops controversial language from $150 million defamation suit

Washington (CNN) Lawyers for first lady Melania Trump changed and refiled her multimillion dollar defamation lawsuit against Daily Mail Online on Friday in New York. Trump is suing the media outlet for publishing a false story that claimed, falsely, she worked for a high-end escort service.

The new version of the lawsuit leaves out a controversial portion of the original -- a section that argued the first lady's earning potential as a brand spokeswoman would be irretrievably damaged by the defamation. Critics questioned whether Trump would be attempting to cash in on her high-profile status as first lady of the United States.

The original language, which has now been removed, stated: "Plaintiff (Melania Trump) had the unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as an extremely famous and well-known person, as well as a former professional model and brand spokesperson and successful businesswoman, to launch a broad-based commercial brand in multiple product categories, each of which could have garnered multimillion dollar business relationships for a multi-year term during which plaintiff is one of the most photographed women in the world."

Trump had earlier sued both the Daily Mail Online and a Mayland-based blogger. The blogger settled with Trump out of court, but a judge in Mayland dismissed the first suit against the Daily Mail for being filed in the wrong court.

The new, amended version in New York still asks for $150 million in damages, but now it hinges more on the emotional toll of the defamation than the damage it inflicted on the first lady's earning potential.

Read More