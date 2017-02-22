Schlapp: 'It's a great honor' Trump speaking at CPAC

Story highlights CPAC is one of the largest gatherings of conservatives

90% of Republicans approve of Trump's job performance, according to a CNN/ORC poll

(CNN) American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp said Wednesday it is an honor that President Donald Trump is speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, a conservative public policy conference.

"I think it's a great honor that he's coming," Schlapp told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day." "This is a big moment for CPAC and for our attendees and for the conservative movement."

Schlapp's organization hosts one the largest annual gatherings of conservatives. Trump will be the first sitting president to make an in-person appearance during his first term since Ronald Reagan, Schlapp said.

Trump skipped the event last year during the GOP presidential primary, a move some speculated was to avoid a potentially embarrassing showing before a conservative audience slow to embrace him. But Schlapp said conservatives are increasingly confident about Trump.

"I think he's making quite a statement -- a statement of respect -- to the conservative movement, which is the heart and soul of the Republican movement," he said.

