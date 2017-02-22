John McCain made a secret trip to Syria

Story highlights McCain's office confirms he made an official trip to Syria

He wants more aggressive intervention from the US

Washington (CNN) Sen. John McCain made a trip to Syria last week, his office confirmed to CNN Wednesday.

Julie Tarallo, a spokeswoman for McCain, said he made the official but unannounced visit to northern Syria as the campaign to take ISIS' de facto capital in Raqqa unfolds.

"Senator McCain traveled to northern Syria last week to visit US forces deployed there and to discuss the counter-ISIL campaign and ongoing operations to retake Raqqa," Tarallo said, using another term for the terror group.

Calling the visit an opportunity "to assess dynamic conditions on the ground" there, his office praised President Donald Trump for requesting a review of the US strategy to defeat ISIS.

McCain has argued for more aggressive military involvement in the Syrian Civil War.

