Ivanka Trump and daughter go to the Supreme Court

Washington (CNN) Ivanka Trump listened to oral arguments at the Supreme Court Wednesday, a court spokesperson confirmed.

The first daughter was there as an invited guest as Justice Anthony Kennedy, whom she met at the inaugural lunch at the Capitol last month just after her father's swearing-in ceremony.

Supreme Court justices often host guests for arguments, and there is a gallery in the courtroom where visitors are able to observe the judicial branch in action. Trump was in a VIP section where special friends and invited guests sit, opposite from the press gallery.

Trump listened to a technical case examining the question: "Do Arbitration Agreements between Nursing Homes and Patients Violate Public Policy or are they enforceable under the Federal Arbitration Act."

Her daughter, Arabella Kushner, accompanied her mother. The 5-year-old was also at her mother's side at a Lunar New Year party at the Chinese embassy earlier this month.

