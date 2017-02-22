Indivisible leaders fight back against criticism of town hall protests

Story highlights Leaders of Indivisible movement talk about their strategy

Movement opposes President Trump

(CNN) As Republican lawmakers across the country face heated questions from constituents at angry town halls, two co-founders of a progressive movement fought back Wednesday night against allegations that liberal activists are being paid to protest or that their primary goal is to disrupt.

Leah Greenberg and Angel Padilla of Indivisible wrote "Indivisible: A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda" and are former congressional staffers.

Indivisible made its biggest splash recently when some of its affiliated groups made their voices heard at GOP congressional town hall meetings. The anti-Trump movement has morphed into a nationwide movement, comprising 7,000 affiliated groups in all 50 states and almost every congressional district.

In an interview with Erin Burnett on CNN's "OutFront," Padilla denied encouraging town hall attendees to be aggressive or disruptive and said, "By and large, the folks that are at these meetings just want answers from their representatives."

"What we've always been advocating for, and it's in our guide, is that we want these to be respectful and polite," he said. "But we also want to protect those that are under threat under this new administration and under this Congress that seems to be ready to rubber stamp Trump's agenda."

