Supreme Court Rules in favor of death row inmate

Story highlights It was a 6-2 ruling

The case comes at a time of racial unrest in the criminal justice system

Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of a death row inmate in Texas whose own lawyers introduced evidence at trial that he was more likely to be dangerous in the future because he is black.

The court ruled that the inmate, Duane Buck, will now be able to go back into a lower court and argue that he should have a new sentencing hearing.

In a 6-2 ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion holding that Buck has "demonstrated both ineffective assistance of counsel" and has an "entitlement to relief."

Roberts sent the case back down to the lower court for further proceedings.

