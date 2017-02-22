Poll: Trump's approval rating continues to dip

Story highlights Poll shows 55% of American voters disapprove of Trump's performance



Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's approval rating has dropped over the last month, with a majority of American voters now disapproving of his job performance, a new poll has found.

A poll released earlier this month by Quinnipiac taken shortly after Trump's inauguration found that 42% of American voters approve of his job performance, while 51% disapprove.

Since then, Trump has instituted a variety of controversial measures, including his executive order on immigration and new deportation policies. His administration has many positions currently unfilled, and town halls of Republican members of Congress have been the sites of protests and outbursts, largely concerning Trump's call to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Thirty-eight percent of American voters said they trust Trump to do the right thing "almost all of the time" or "most of the time," while 61% said they trust him to do what is right "some of the time" or "hardly ever."

