Story highlights Many members of Congress are home this week, and some Republicans aren't holding town halls

Constituents have found creative ways to voice their displeasure

(CNN) Some Americans would like you to believe their Republican members of Congress have mysteriously gone missing. Those constituents have turned to some creative ways to voice their displeasure.

California Republican Rep. Paul Cook is probably yearning for the old days of angry letters and phone calls. Missing congressman notices have been photographed on milk cartons and posted to the @WhereIsPaulCook Twitter account and website

Reports of these milk jugs spotted in local stores all over the 8th district #WhereIsPaulCook @RepPaulCook @VVDailyPress pic.twitter.com/RsVLAgCw9n — Where Is Paul Cook (@WhereIsPaulCook) February 20, 2017

Even the lactose intolerant of Cook's district have been alerted to his "disappearance" via almond milk containers.

Some of the cartons read like a normal missing notice searching for a "73 yr old male, answers to 'Colonel.'" "Despite constituents' requests, refuses to hold town hall," the notice continues.