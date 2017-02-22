Breaking News

7-year-old to senator: Don't take away PBS to build the wall

By Amanda Jackson, CNN

Updated 10:25 PM ET, Wed February 22, 2017

    Young boy steals show at town hall

(CNN)It was a tense town hall in Springdale, Arkansas, but one little boy and his question about the border wall stole the show.

As GOP Sen. Tom Cotton's town hall was coming to a close, he took one final question from the crowd. The participant was a 7-year-old boy. As Cotton pointed to the crowd, asking for the last question, the boy spoke up, "I'm Toby."
"Donald Trump makes Mexicans not important to people who are in Arkansas who like Mexicans, like me, my grandma," Toby said.
"And he is deleting all the parks and PBS Kids just to make a wall ... and he shouldn't do that," said Toby, voicing fears of some that the Trump administration will cut financial support to the National Park Service and public television.
    The constituents in the crowded auditorium cheered and applauded Toby as he addressed the congressman.
    "He shouldn't do all that stuff just for the wall."
    "Toby, how old are you?" Cotton asked.
    "I'm almost 8, but I'm 7."
    The boy may not have received the answer he was looking for from the congressman, but he did steal the hearts of those around him.
    #Toby4President posted one person on Twitter.

    CNN's Jeremy Grisham and Keith Allen contributed to this report