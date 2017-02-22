Sources: DeVos opposed undoing transgender protections

Story highlights The Trump administration removed transgender protections

A source says DeVos opposed a draft of the plan

Washington (CNN) Education Secretary Betsy DeVos originally opposed a draft of the Trump administration's plan for withdrawing guidance protecting transgender children in public schools, sources told CNN Wednesday.

Despite DeVos' opposition, the Trump administration issued guidance as expected that revoked protections outlined in 2016 by former President Barack Obama.

When the new guidance was issued Wednesday night, DeVos was publicly on board, though she added in a statement: "We have a responsibility to protect every student in America and ensure that they have the freedom to learn and thrive in a safe and trusted environment. This is not merely a federal mandate, but a moral obligation no individual, school, district or state can abdicate. At my direction, the department's Office for Civil Rights remains committed to investigating all claims of discrimination, bullying and harassment against those who are most vulnerable in our schools."

But a source outside of government who said he was familiar with DeVos' thinking on the issue told CNN that "this is not what Betsy wanted to do." The source said DeVos first communicated this to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and then was summoned to the White House on Tuesday for a meeting with Sessions and Trump, where she was told to sign on to the move.

