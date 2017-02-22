Espaillat: 'Are we a country of deportation or a country of aspirations?'

Story highlights "I came here at the age of 9 with my parents and my brother and sister," he said

(CNN) Decades before being elected to Congress, Rep. Adriano Espaillat arrived in America as a young undocumented immigrant from the Dominican Republic.

"I came here at the age of 9 with my parents and my brother and sister. We were here on a visa and overstayed," he told CNN's Alisyn Camerota Wednesday on "New Day." "I was a young boy but I remember my grandparents talking to us about being careful where we went, not approaching any strangers."

"It sent a chilling effect to anybody who doesn't have any documents," the New York Democrat said. "How do you move around? How do you go to school? How do you go to a store?"

Those days of living in fear of being deported shape his view of how children of undocumented parents must be processing President Donald Trump's immigration proposals, Espaillat said.

On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security presented memos detailing the administration's plan to aggressively enforce immigration laws. Trump's proposal could include a potentially massive expansion of the number of people detained and deported.

