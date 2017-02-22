GOP's risky delusion about town hall protests

Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) White House spokesman Sean Spicer is kidding himself if he truly thinks the wave of protesters swarming Republican congressional town hall meetings from coast to coast represent a flash in the pan, or some less-than-authentic paid lobbyist campaign.

And now, as in 2010, the prairie fire of grass-roots activism has attracted mainstream money, manpower and strategy: specifically, Democratic strategists who hope to ride the current wave of discontent into a majority in the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterm elections.

It's not a crazy idea. Republicans control the House by 24 votes, and there are 23 Republican House members whose districts voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in November, providing a tempting target for Dems.

"History is on the Democrats' side," says Kyle Kondik of Sabato's Crystal Ball . "The President's party has lost ground in the House in 36 of 39 midterms since the Civil War. The average loss is 33 seats, a shift in seats that would flip the House next year."

That's easier said than done: The Democratic Party is still smarting from last year's shellacking, and is engaged in a low-key but intense battle for the future of the party that will play out as leaders select a new chairman of the Democratic National Committee this week.

Trump and Republican leaders run a political risk in pretending millions of people aren't worried about losing their health care, and are ready to punish lawmakers who seem hostile or indifferent to their concerns. That leaves little room for Trump's dismissive attitude.

"Democrats deluded themselves in 2009 by disregarding the early signs of fierce resistance to their agenda, and paid the price over and over again for their heedless high-handedness," Lowry writes. "Republicans shouldn't make the same mistake."

All the more reason for GOP leaders to stop pretending that tampering with the health care of 17 million Americans was ever going to be a quick or quiet process.