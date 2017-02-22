I'd like the firing squad, please

Story highlights Austin Sarat: Supreme Court's refusal to hear Thomas Arthur's appeal spotlights US death penalty dilemma

(CNN) Despite President Donald Trump's enthusiastic support for capital punishment and recent referenda in Nebraska and California in which voters in those states decided to retain it, the death penalty is on the decline in the United States: the number of death sentences and executions have fallen to record lows and public support for capital punishment is dropping.

But the US death penalty dilemma remains: we want to kill but to do so in a humane manner; we want to do justice to the victims of horrendous crimes but respect the dignity of the condemned. As the United States traverses the road to abolition, which other Western nations have previously taken, Americans will continue to see compelling illustrations of the horrifying illogic of state killing. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court gave us one such lesson.

It did so when it refused to hear an appeal brought by Thomas Arthur , an inmate on Alabama's death row. The Court let stand the decision of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals that Arthur had not satisfied the legal standards for challenging a method of execution.

Arthur sought to challenge Alabama's lethal-injection protocol. Its use of the sedative Midazolam would, he claimed, cause him intolerable and needless agony. Similar concerns have been heard around the country as state after state has encountered problems with lethal injection, which once was thought to be the gold standard among methods of execution.

The Supreme Court has rarely addressed the legality of particular methods of execution. And, when it has done so, it has never found one to be deficient. The firing squad, the electric chair, and, most recently, lethal injection all have passed constitutional muster.