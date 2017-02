How to score the candidates for DNC chair

Story highlights CNN to host Democratic National Committee chair hopefuls in debate Wednesday night

Julian Zelizer: Leader needed who can rebuild party, connect to grass roots, avoid scandal

Julian Zelizer is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a New America fellow. He is the author of "Jimmy Carter" and "The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society." He also is the co-host of the podcast "Politics & Polls." Tune in at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday as CNN hosts a debate with candidates for chair of the Democratic National Committee. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely the author's.

(CNN) Democrats are about to make one of their first big decisions since the election. They will be selecting a new chair of the Democratic National Committee. At 10 p.m. ET Wednesday, CNN will host a debate in Atlanta to learn how the candidates plan to shape the party's future.

The pick is significant since the winner will be one of the point persons, along with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, in taking on the GOP and building support for Democratic candidates in the 2018 midterm campaign and the 2020 presidential election. He or she will also be a public spokesperson for the party who will be pivotal to challenging the administration as it finally begins to move forward with its legislative agenda.

As Democrats listen to the CNN debate, what are some of the key criteria they need to consider? What should the party be looking for?

Rebuild the party

This is the biggest challenge that the Democrats face after the devastating loss of seats they have experienced at the federal, state and local levels as well as in gubernatorial races. Many of the losses have come from the weak state of the party outside Washington. When President Barack Obama was in the White House, the DNC did not devote enough resources to building the kind of organizational infrastructure that the party needed to compete in local races. With an eye toward the White House and a focus on this transformative party, many critics argue the Democrats allowed the local base of their party to whither. The result was that Republicans were able to turn blue parts of the map red. In the coming years, Democrats will need to reverse these losses, or they will be unable to retake majorities on Capitol Hill and regain control of state governments. And state governments are critical in the fight against redistricting, which is usually designed to disadvantage Democrats.

