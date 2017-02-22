Story highlights Hope Thru Soap is a mobile unit that provides free showers to homeless people

"Something as small as a shower gives them hope," says Hope Thru Soap's founder

(CNN) Every weekend, Jason Winter hooks his shiny aluminum 12-foot long trailer to the back of his SUV and heads to metro Atlanta, where he provides homeless people with a sanitary and private space to bathe. The unit is furnished with a shower, a toilet, hot water, heat and air conditioning, but more importantly, it comes equipped with hope.

Throughout his life, the 41-year-old account manager has come across men and women in poverty-stricken areas covered in grime, lacking basic human needs like clean water and clothing.

"If I saw a homeless person in the street I would always try to have some kind of interaction with them," he said. "No one asks to be homeless, so if I could help them in any way, I did."

In 2016, Winter's fervor to help turned into a free-service program called "Hope Thru Soap." It offers an alternative to homeless shelters' jam-packed lavatories. His nonprofit, with a healthy social media following, has a simple mission: to offer "showers and love to those in need."

The mobile unit comes with a shower, a toilet, hot water, heat and air conditioning.

One " Hope Thru Soap " user, Nathan, lost his home recently and found the mobile unit while walking through a park. He hadn't showered in three days.

Read More