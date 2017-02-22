Story highlights
- Man City 5-3 Monaco
- Match sets Champions League record
(CNN)"Wonderfully bonkers" and "the greatest Champions League knockout match ever."
Just two of the ways Tuesday's enthralling game between Manchester City and Monaco was described by viewers around the world.
The match saw the lead change hands four times, before Pep Guardiola's side eventually prevailed 5-3 -- a result that set a new Champions League record for goals scored in the first leg of a knockout tie.
It had everything: a glut of goals, controversy, a missed penalty, goalkeeper blunders and more than one world class finish.
In case you were one of the unfortunate few to miss here's a recap of the best bits.
No wonder the match sent social media into meltdown. The day after the night before, even City's website was struggling to believe the result.
Former England striker and now television presenter Gary Lineker described the eight-goal thriller as the "most wonderfully bonkers game."
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku was one of several stars who enjoyed the clash, in particular watching two of the best forwards in the world.
Thought of as one of football's brightest young stars, Lukaku has made no secret of his desire to move to one of Europe's leading clubs. This won't be something Everton fans want to hear...
While some football journalists somewhat regretted missing the match.
With Guardiola in charge, perhaps the goal rush should have been predicted.
And the Manchester City manager wouldn't be drawn on talking about a contentious penalty decision, in which the referee booked Sergio Aguero for diving.
Having won the Champions League with Barcelona, Eidur Gudjohnsen knows a thing or two about entertainment.
If you were being really pernickety, the match didn't have a red card and ...
And with City's goalkeepers Bravo and Willy Caballero continuing to draw criticism, perhaps Wayne Shaw, who has been in the news recently, is a left field choice to replace them?
And there has been no shortage of goals in the other Champions League knockout matches so far.
Make sure you don't miss what will be a thrilling return leg in Monaco on March 15.