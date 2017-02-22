Story highlights Man City 5-3 Monaco

Match sets Champions League record

(CNN) "Wonderfully bonkers" and "the greatest Champions League knockout match ever."

Just two of the ways Tuesday's enthralling game between Manchester City and Monaco was described by viewers around the world.

The match saw the lead change hands four times, before Pep Guardiola's side eventually prevailed 5-3 -- a result that set a new Champions League record for goals scored in the first leg of a knockout tie.

8 - Manchester City 5-3 Monaco is the highest scoring first leg ever in a Champions League knockout tie. Bonanza. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 21, 2017

It had everything: a glut of goals, controversy, a missed penalty, goalkeeper blunders and more than one world class finish.

In case you were one of the unfortunate few to miss here's a recap of the best bits.