Ukraine ceasefire: No signs of weapons withdrawal, official says

(CNN) Peace in Eastern Ukraine remains tenuous as a spate of violations of a newly implemented ceasefire continued overnight into Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said the ceasefire wasn't having the effect that his organization was hoping.

"It's not really quiet on the line of contact and that there are no signs of the withdrawal of the weapons," OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier said at the United Nations headquarters, where he had previously addressed the UN Security Council.

"The crisis in and around the Ukraine continues to be a major source of tension and instability in Europe," he said. Zannier had been invited by the Ukraine delegation of the security council to speak before the chamber.

He told the security council that the OSCE was "monitoring the ceasefire and are ready to observe the much-needed withdrawal of heavy weapons."

