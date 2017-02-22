London (CNN) The UK Supreme Court upheld immigration rules Wednesday that require British citizens to have a certain level of income to bring their foreign spouses to Britain.

Since new rules were introduced in 2012, the UK partner -- a British citizen or recognized refugee -- must have a minimum annual income of at least £18,600 (around $23,000) for their spouse to live with them, if the spouse comes from outside the European Economic Area.

Previous rules only required the couple to show that they could support themselves without the need of state help in the form of welfare payments.

Four couples challenged the rules on the grounds that they breached their human right to a family life.

Handing down their ruling, the Supreme Court justices upheld the "Minimum Income Requirement" rules, saying they did not violate human rights legislation.

But they said the rules did not take proper account of the best interests of any children involved, or alternative sources of income, and should be amended.

Ruling 'real victory for families'

Advocacy groups working for migrants' rights said that although the income threshold was upheld in principle, the qualifications in the ruling had given hope to families divided by the current rules.

Families given hope by #MMCase ruling. Rules must change to consider best interests of children & other income sources, but threshold stands pic.twitter.com/rxmZGrTEPE — JCWImmigrants (@JCWInews) February 22, 2017

Saira Grant, chief executive at the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, described the judgment as a "real victory for families especially those with children."

The court had backed the advocacy group's position of the past five years that the best interests of children were not being protected and that other sources of income should be considered, she said.

"This judgment confirms that the Government's position is now untenable and they must now take immediate steps to protect the welfare of children in accordance with their legal duty," she said.

According to the JCWI statement, an estimated 15,000 children, most of them British citizens, are separated from one parent as a result of the minimum income requirement.

A Home Office spokesman said the court had endorsed the government's approach in setting an income threshold "that prevents burdens on the taxpayer and ensures migrant families can integrate into our communities."

He added, "The current rules remain in force but we are carefully considering what the court has said in relation to exceptional cases where the income threshold has not been met, particularly where the case involves a child. "

'Breaks my heart'

One of the cases highlighted by JCWI on its website is that of Caroline Coombs, from Somerset in the west of England. Her husband is from Ecuador and faces the prospect of being sent back there, despite being their son's main carer.

"Instead of enjoying my first year of marriage and the first year of my baby's life, it's been horrendous, just one stress after another as we've tried to keep our family together," she is quoted as saying.

"It's the prospect of my 15-month-old baby's loss that breaks my heart more than anything and the heartache it will cause my husband to leave his son and wife."

Another case cited by JCWI is that of Precious Depasse, who lives in Birmingham.

"My son does not understand why everyone else has a father and his own is just a face on FaceTime that he gets to spend two weeks with a year," she said.

"It is utterly devastating that his dad is absent simply because I currently don't earn enough; it is unfair, discriminatory and we could contribute so much more to society if we were together as a family in the UK."

'Limited hope'

Lawyers for the families involved in the case had argued that the income threshold, which goes up with each child the couple will need to support, was set too high.

The rules also don't take into account the income of the partner seeking to enter Britain or their earning potential -- sometimes higher than that of the UK partner -- once they are admitted.

J M Wilson Solicitors, representing some of the parties in the case, said, "There is now some light at the end of the tunnel to those families that have been separated by allowing alternative sources of income and even more so if there are children involved."

The Migrants' Rights Network, a UK charity supporting migrants' rights, said in a statement that the ruling "could give limited hope to some of the separate families with children but the four families who brought the appeal will not find out whether they can live together in Britain until their cases are reconsidered."