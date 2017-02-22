Story highlights Marine Le Pen's bodyguard and chief of staff taken into custody

Le Pen, of the far-right Front National party, is one of the front-runners in France's presidential race

Paris (CNN) Marine Le Pen's bid to become French president has become embroiled in a police investigation after her bodyguard and chief of staff were questioned and placed in custody Wednesday.

Thierry Legier and Catherine Griset are alleged to have been paid for non-existent jobs at the European Parliament.

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) said Le Pen, leader of the far-right Front National, initially admitted they had been paid while not working. She later denied having said so.

Le Pen was defiant when questioned about the investigation Wednesday on CNN affiliate BFM TV.

"If this situation amuses the magistrates," she said. "The thing I find the most surprising is that an investigating judge is supposed to be taking care of the case. Why is it necessary to lead another inquiry? Because this file is empty.