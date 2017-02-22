Breaking News

'Keeping Up With the Kattarshians': A cat reality show

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:42 AM ET, Wed February 22, 2017

Hidden cameras capture all the action on &quot;Keeping Up With The Kattarshians.&quot;
(CNN)Despite what critics have said, reality TV has not gone to the dogs.

It's gone to the cats.
"Keeping Up With The Kattarshians" is a streaming TV series from Iceland that features kittens in the place of Kim, Khloe, Kylie and the gang.
    The setup is purrfect: The kittens live in a dollhouse outfitted with hidden cameras. Viewers can binge-watch all the action. (Or lack thereof: There's plenty of catnapping.)
    Inga Lind Karlsdóttir is the brains behind the internet's first kitten reality show. She told Vice's Broadly that it was created in partnership with the Icelandic Cat Protection Society. The stars are kittens from a shelter.
    "It took about a year to put together, because we wanted all the animal welfare authorities to approve it," she said. "And here we are, a year later, with the first reality TV show starring kittens. All the people who were laughing then aren't laughing now."
    The internet was made for cats, of course, and Karlsdóttir said the response has been tremendous. The series has already drawn the highest-ever traffic to the website of Icelandic broadcaster Nutiminn, Karlsdóttir said.
    "We like everything they do," she said. "It's fun when they go crazy and ruin the house, but it's also calming to watch them sleep. It's good for the soul."
    With all that's going on in the world, Karlsdóttir added, "it's nice to sit there and relax and watch the kittens."
    The original four cats have been adopted, she said, and a new cat cast brought in.
    Sadly, Karlsdóttir won't be bringing any kittens home: She said her daughter is allergic.
    "But 'Keeping Up With The Kattarshians' is great for people with allergies,'" she said. "You can just sit there and watch the cats on your computer screen."