(CNN) Kate Middleton's engagement dress put designer Daniella Helayel's label in demand.

Now she says it was also the company's undoing.

In an interview with You magazine , Helayel said that now famous blue wrap dress caused everything to go "bonkers," after Middleton wore it for her engagement announcement with Britain's Prince William in 2010.

The phones were ringing off the hook for the design, which sold out in five minutes.

The dress didn't even have a name, the designer said. It was known simply as "DJ157."

