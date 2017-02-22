Story highlights Christina El Moussa says they are focusing on their kids and work

Tarek El Moussa denied he was suicidal

(CNN) They may have split, but Christina El Moussa says her HGTV show with her estranged husband, Tarek will go on.

El Moussa said the former couple remains friendly, focused on co-parenting and their children, and committed to their home renovation series.

"There's a lot of false stories and a lot of hype, but in the end we're just normal, nice people who just want to be the best parents and co-workers that we can be," she said.

El Moussa said she's been doing "really, really good" in the wake of a very public split.

